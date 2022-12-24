Search icon
RRB Group D Result 2022 released for RRB Mumbai at rrbmumbai.gov.in, direct link to download PDF

Candidates can now download their RRB Mumbai Group D Result 3033 from the official website - www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai has declared the result for the RRB Group D posts. Candidates can now download their RRB Mumbai Group D Result 3033 from the official website - www.rrbmumbai.gov.in. The CBT exam was conducted between August 17 and October 22. 

In an official notification, RRB has said, "Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) & Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Accordingly, the Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the PwBD & CCAA candidates shall be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways." 

RRB Group D Mumbai Result 2022 PDF link to download 

Steps to download RRB Group D Mumbai Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as and when required

Step 4: RRB Group D Mumbai Result 2022 PDF document will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

The official notification reads, "Accordingly, the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET." 

