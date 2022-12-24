RRB Group D Result 2022 declared for several cities, here is list of websites to check scores

File Photo

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the Group D 2022 results for Guwahati, Bhopal, Kolkata, Ajmer, Bhubaneshwar, Allahabad, Secunderabad, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Patna regions. RRB had earlier said that all the results will be out on or before December 24, 2022. The Bhopal and Guwahati results were also declared on Thursday.

Candidates who want to check their RRB Group D 2022 Result can do so by checking the RRB official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, or regional websites.

It is important to note that all the candidates who qualify for CBT will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted between August 17 and October 11 in five parts. More than 1.3 lakh positions will be filled across various RRCs through the RRB Group D exam.

RRB Group D Result: Websites to check

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

According to the official notification, "Results of CBT for shortlisting candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are under process and results are scheduled to be published on official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022."

As per the marking scheme, candidates will get one mark for each correct answer, and for every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted.

Passing percentage

General category candidates - 40%

EWS - 40%

OBC (NCL) - 30%

SC and ST category candidates - 30%