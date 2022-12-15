Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

RRB Group D Recruitment result to be released soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; check details here

The RRB Group D recruitment exam was held from August 17 to October 11, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

RRB Group D Recruitment result to be released soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; check details here
File photo

RRB Group D Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to announce the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for group D recruitment on or before December 24. Candidates can check the results at the official websites — indianrailways.gov.in.

"The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before,” reads the notification.

The RRB Group D recruitment exam was held from August 17 to October 11, 2022. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023: When and where to check Class 10, 12 datesheet

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards,” the notification added.

RRB Group D Recruitment result: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on RRB Group D result link
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured boyfriend?
Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet
5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.