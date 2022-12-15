RRB Group D Recruitment result to be released soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; check details here

File photo

RRB Group D Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to announce the result of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for group D recruitment on or before December 24. Candidates can check the results at the official websites — indianrailways.gov.in.

"The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before,” reads the notification.

The RRB Group D recruitment exam was held from August 17 to October 11, 2022. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards,” the notification added.

RRB Group D Recruitment result: Steps to download