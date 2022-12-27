Search icon
RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2023 score card OUT: See how and where to check

RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2022 scorecard has been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2022 result | Photo: PTI

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB Group D result scorecard today (December 27). Candidates who appeared for the RRB Recruitment exam 2022 can now download the Group D scorecards from the official websites of the respective RRB Regions.

The RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2022 was held in phases between August 17 to October 11. Candidates who have qualified for the exam will now have to appear for the physical efficiency test.

Candidates' Percentile Score, Normalised Marks and Short-listing Status for PET can also be checked by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth till January 1, 2023.

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result Scorecards: How to check

  • Visit the official sites of RRB
  • Click on the RRB Group D scorecards link
  • Key in your login credentials
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
