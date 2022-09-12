Headlines

RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip released at rrbcdg.gov.in, get direct link here

RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip: The Phase 4 exam will take place between September 19 and October 7, 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

The exam city intimation letter for the Phase IV Computer-Based-test (CBT) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can download the RRB Phase IV CBT exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. 

The Phase 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 19 and October 7, 2022. “Phase-4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur)”, reads the official notification.

RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip: direct link

RRB Group D Phase IV exam city slip: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Click on the link “CBT 4th Phase: Weblink to view city intimation slip for 4th phase of Computer-Based-Test”
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the exam city slip
  • Keep a copy of the same for future reference.
