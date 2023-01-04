Search icon
RRB Group D PET 2022 admit card OUT: How and where to check, exam schedule and more

RRB Group D PET 2022 admit card has been released on the official websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

RRB Group D PET 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Group D PET 2022. The Candidates who have applied to appear for the RRB D Physical Efficiency Test 2022 can check their admit cards now from the official website of RRCs. 

The RRB Group D PET examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023.  The RRB CBT was held between August 17 to October 11, 2022, and the result for the same was published on December 22, 2022. A Link to download the call letter will be activated from 4.00 pm on January 3, 2023, onwards.

RRB Group D PET admit card: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RRC regional websites
  • Click on RRB Group D PET Admit Card link available on the home page
  • A new pdf file will open where candidates will get the link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
