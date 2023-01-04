RRB Group D PET 2022 admit card OUT: How and where to check, exam schedule and more

RRB Group D PET 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Group D PET 2022. The Candidates who have applied to appear for the RRB D Physical Efficiency Test 2022 can check their admit cards now from the official website of RRCs.

The RRB Group D PET examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023. The RRB CBT was held between August 17 to October 11, 2022, and the result for the same was published on December 22, 2022. A Link to download the call letter will be activated from 4.00 pm on January 3, 2023, onwards.

RRB Group D PET admit card: How to download