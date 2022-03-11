RRB Group D new exam date, RRB NTPC CBT 2 date, other important announcements - Check here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released a notice regarding the RRB Group D Exam, RRB NTPC Revised Result and RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam, on March 10, Thursday.

Important notice for candidates who have applied for RRB Recruitment 2022 for Group D Posts for advertisement RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) and appear for NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2021-22 Posts(CEN 01/2019 (NTPC).

" RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also, maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process."

"It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for the conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc."

"This will involve mobilising of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with a significant increase in per shift requirement. Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards."

Important dates:

RRC RRB Group D Exam: From July 2022

RRB NTPC Additional Result: The first week of April 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date for Pay Level 6 to be held: May 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date for Other: To be announced

Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check salary, eligibility criteria

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022

Candidates would be able to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card before 4 days of the exam.

Aspirants are advised to keep a track on the official website of latest updates regarding the RRB Exams.