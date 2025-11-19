FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

RRB Group D Exams 2025 BIG Update: City intimation slip RELEASED at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download city slip online

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 is now live. Candidates can download their city, date, and shift details for the CBT starting November 27. Over 1.08 crore applicants compete for 32,438 Group D vacancies. Download the slip online via the official RRB website.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

RRB Group D Exams 2025 BIG Update: City intimation slip RELEASED at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download city slip online
TRENDING NOW

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the city intimation slip download link for candidates appearing in the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates can access their RRB Group D City Slip using their login credentials on the official RRB websites. The slip provides exam city, date, and shift details, helping aspirants plan travel and reach the exam centre on time.

Group D CBT 2025 Exam Schedule

The Group D CBT 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 27, 2025, across multiple cities in India. Over 1.08 crore candidates have successfully registered under CEN 08/2024 for various Group D positions.

Vacancies for RRB Group D Recruitment

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 32,438 vacancies, including posts such as:

  • Track Maintainer Grade-IV
  • Helper/Assistant
  • Pointsman
  • Other Group D roles

These positions are crucial for the operational efficiency of Indian Railways, making the selection highly competitive.

How to Download RRB Group D City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to download their city slip:

  • Visit the regional RRB website: rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Click on the Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 link on the homepage
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth
  • Complete the captcha verification and click Submit
  • The city slip will open in a new window
  • Verify all details carefully and print a copy for future reference

Important Points for Candidates

  • The city slip is mandatory for entry to the exam hall.
  • Keep both printed and digital copies for safety.
  • Plan your travel, especially if the exam city is different from your hometown.

Downloading the city intimation slip early ensures candidates are well-prepared and helps avoid last-minute confusion during the RRB Group D exam.

