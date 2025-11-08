RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip likely today at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download

The CBT for Level-1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip today, November 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the computer-based examination for various Level-1 posts will be able to check their allotted exam city through the official RRB regional websites.

The CBT for Level-1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025.

Approximately ten days before the exam date, candidates will be able to access their exam city and date details, along with the travel pass for SC/ST candidates, on the official RRB portals.

The admit cards will be made available about four days before the candidate’s scheduled exam date mentioned in the city intimation notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various departments under Indian Railways.

How to Download RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025