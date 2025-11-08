Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know
Woman throws chilly powder on Gujarat's jeweller in an attempt to rob him, here’s what happened next; CCTV footage goes viral
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi reiterates 'katta' jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'Nahi chahiye...'
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip likely today at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download
Not Shah Rukh Khan, but Salman Khan offered to play Aishwarya Rai's brother in Josh? Ratan Jain makes interesting revelation, says 'before...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes 'bhaiyya se saiyaan' dig at Tanya Mittal, EXPOSES her plans to nominate Amaal Mallik
Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan was neither Hindu nor Muslim but..., know the truth about her faith
Anushka Sharma to finally make Bollywood comeback after 7 years? Chakda Xpress makers drop BIG hint about film's Netflix release
Jaipur School Suicide case: Parents say 9-year-old who jumped to death was bullied, teacher ignored complaint
Five Indian nationals abducted in Western African country Mali amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS linked jihadist violence
EDUCATION
The CBT for Level-1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip today, November 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the computer-based examination for various Level-1 posts will be able to check their allotted exam city through the official RRB regional websites.
The CBT for Level-1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025.
Approximately ten days before the exam date, candidates will be able to access their exam city and date details, along with the travel pass for SC/ST candidates, on the official RRB portals.
The admit cards will be made available about four days before the candidate’s scheduled exam date mentioned in the city intimation notice.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various departments under Indian Railways.