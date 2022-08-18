RRB Group D Exam application status link activated, get direct link here

File photo

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB Group D Exam application status. Candidates who have applied can check the application status through the official site of regional RRBs. Phase-wise CBT has commenced from 17.08.2022 onwards. Phase-wise City Intimation Slips and E-Call letters are being issued and can be downloaded through the LINK provided on the official websites of RRBs.

A link is provided on all the official websites of participating RRBs for knowing the Application Status. Candidates can view the Eligibility / Ineligibility status of their applications by their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth. The link will remain active till the completion of the CBT.

RRB Group D Exam: Steps to check application status

Go to the official site of regional RRBs.

on the home page, click on CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for Level – 1 posts application status link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application status will appear on the screen.

Check the application status and download the page.

Keep a printout for further need.

RRB Group D Exam application status: Direct link

RRB Group D Exam application status: Notification