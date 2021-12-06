RRB Group D Exam 2021 Level 1: Application modification link to open on THIS date on regional websites

RRB Group D Exam 2021 Level 1: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification on modification link on the official website on December 5, 2021. RRB Group D 2021 Level 1 exam date is likely to be released soon. According to the notice, correction window for rejected applications to open on December 15, 2021 on rrbmumbai.gov.in and other regional websites.

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRBs have said.

The RRB Group D registration process was started on March 12, 2019, and ended on April 12, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,03,769 group D posts in the 16 railway zones.

The opportunity is been given to those whose application has been rejected on the ground of an invalid photograph and/or signature.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC updates regarding the progress on this recruitment and not to get misled by unauthenticated news items/posts circulating in media/social media.