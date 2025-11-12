FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
RRB Group D Court Case Update: Verdict out, check exam dates, other details

RRB Group D Exam Court Case Update: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has finally announced the RRB Group D court case final verdict. According to which, candidates who have passed their class 10th exam and ITI candidates are eligible to appear for RRB Group D exam.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

RRB Group D Exam Court Case Update: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has finally announced the RRB Group D court case final verdict. According to which, candidates who have passed their class 10th exam and ITI candidates are eligible to appear for RRB Group D exam. 

The verdict has been in favour of Railways. Now, there are no legal issues involved in RRB Group D exam 2025 which will be smoothly conducted. Prior to this, the Delhi High Court had issued a stay order on the exam based on the contempt petition, holding all RRB Group D exam related activities. The case was then moved to CAT, which directed Railway Recruitment Boards to hold Group D recruitment until its final judgment. Today, that is, November 12, 2025, CAT dismissed petition and allowed both ITI and 10th pass candidates to take the exam. 

As the final verdict has come, the RRB Group D will soon announce the new exam dates. As per the previous schedule, RRB Group D exam was scheduled to be held from November 17. However no city intimation slip or admit card has been released as of now. 

Candidates still have to wait for official announcement regarding the RRB Group D exam dates and admit card information. Before the verdict came, more than 10.8 million candidates were waiting for the decision which confirmed that RRB Group D exam  will not be cancelled and will be held this year with new dates. 

The decision has eliminated all legal hurdles, allowing recruitment for 32,438 RRB Group D vacancies across India to be proceeded.

What was the RRB Group D 2025 Court Case about?

The case started with 10th vs ITI eligibility dispute earlier this year over who is eligible to apply for Group D posts: only ITI-qualified candidates or 10th pass candidates as well. Due to this dispute, the RRB Group D recruitment and scheduled Computer-Based Test (CBT) were delayed, which was initially supposed to start from November 17, 2025. With final verdict now out, both 10th pass and ITI candidates are eligible to appear for RRB Group D exam.

 

 

 

