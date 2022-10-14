Search icon
RRB Group D answer key released at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to raise objection

The RRB Group D exam was held from August 17 to October 11 in various Phases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

File photo

RRB Group D answer key has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today, October 14 at 1 pm. Candidates can go through the answer key on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB Group D answer key will be available on the official website till October 19.

The RRB Group D exam was held from August 17 to October 11 in various Phases. The objection window will be open from October 15 and candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key till October 19. Candidates have to pay Rs 50 as an objection fee.

RRB Group D answer key: How to check

  • Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Click on the 'Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys, and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys” available on the homepage.
  • Enter your login details
  • Check the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

RRB Group D answer key: direct link

