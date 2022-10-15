RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Objection window to open today

Photo: File

Yesterday, October 14, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 on their official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Today, candidates can raise the objection if they have any. An individual must pay Rs 50 through online mode with a debit card, credit card, NET banking, or other method to object to one answer key. If the objection is valid, the applicant will receive a refund.

The question papers, candidates' response sheets, and answer-keys for the RRC Level 1 CBT, which took place from August 17 to October 11, were published, according to the official notification. The Computer Based Examination (CBT), which was administered in 5 phases during the initial round of selection, attracted more than one crore applicants.

Here’s how you can check the RRB Group D Answer Key 2022

You can visit the Railway Recruitment Board's official website to view the Response Sheet for the Group D Examination. By visiting the official website and using their Application Number and Date of Birth as login details, candidates will be able to view their response. Candidates will be able to estimate their approximate score using the Railway Group D Response Sheet and Answer Key.

Step-by-step guide on how to download RRB Group D Answer Key 2022

Go to www.rrbcdg.gov.in to access the official website.

To view the question paper, the answers, the solutions, and to raise any concerns (if any) to the questions, alternatives, or solutions, click the link provided on the webpage.

Login with unique and valid credentials

Download the PDF and print out the hard copy for future use