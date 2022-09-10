Search icon
RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV exam schedule released at rrbcdg.gov.in, check official notice here

RRB Group D exam for phase IV will be conducted in CBT mode from September 19 till October 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

File photo

The RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in. 

Candidates who successfully register will receive their call letters four days before the exam date for the RRB Group D 2022 phase 4 exams.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs”, reads the official notification.

Phase 4 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising Three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata), and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur). The exam schedule of the remaining Phase/RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.

RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV Notification

