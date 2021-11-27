RRB Group D 2019: Notice released for candidates with rejected applications at rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notice for RRB Group D Exam 2019 modification link. The notice has been issued to those candidates whose applications have been rejected. Candidates can check the notice through the official website of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in.

“It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature,” the official notification reads.

Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (available on RRBs’ websites). A link in this regard will be provided soon on the official websites of RRBs.

The decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained.

Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through the link.

The RRB Group D registration process was started on March 12, 2019, and ended on April 12, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,03,769 group D posts in the 16 railway zones.

Direct link to check important notice regarding modification link to those candidates only whose application was rejected: rrbcdg.gov.in