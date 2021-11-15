RRB Grade D exams: RRB likely to release exam dates, admit card soon

RRB Grade D exams: RRB is likely to release the RRB Grade D 2021 exam dates soon.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the RRB Grade D 2021 exam dates soon. The exam dates will be available on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB will release the information related to a candidate’s examination city and centre 10 days before the exam. As per news reports, RRB Group D 2021 Admit cards will be released four days before the date of the examination on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to access the link to check the exam date, mock test and exam city a few days before the release of RRB Group D exam admit cards.

For the RRB Group D examination, a Computer-based test (CBT) and a physical efficiency test (PET) will be conducted. After qualifying, the candidate will have a medical examination and documents verification process.

Recruitment 2021:

RRC South Eastern Railway is inviting applications for 1785 Apprentice posts under Apprentice Act 1961. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway, rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 14, 2021. Candidate must have done class 10th and ITI in relevant trade.