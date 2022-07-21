Headlines

Education

RRB ALP Result 2022 declared: Here’s direct link to check marks

RRB has declared RRB ALP Result 2022 for Additional Panel to SECR.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has declared RRB ALP Result 2022 for Additional Panel to SECR. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result from the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.

As per the notice, all the selected candidates s will have to give an undertaking to South East Central Railway for undergoing Medical Re-Examination again to ascertain their present Medical Fitness (Suitability) for the Post. In case they are not found fit, their candidature will not be considered. The medical examination will be conducted by the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, South East Central Railway/Bilaspur as per the extant procedure.

RRB ALP Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB ALP Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open on the screen.
  • Check the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Shortlisted Candidates must note that the Additional Panel is purely provisional and does not confer on them any right to an appointment on Railway. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRB Allahabad.

Read: Agniveer SSR Navy Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 2800 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

