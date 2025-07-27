RRB ALP EXAM 2025 Update: Notification on re-conduct Of CBAT released; all you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Board has decided to conduct a re-exam of those candidates who were affected by such technical issues during the exam.

The Railway Recruitment Board has released a notice regarding the re-conduct of the RRB ALP Exam 2025. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the notification on the regional RRBs' official website. According to the announcement, there were technical glitches reported during the July 15, 2025, CBAT exam. As a result, the board has chosen to re-conduct the exam for applicants who experienced technical difficulties.

It will be necessary for those who took the test to appear for the re-exam. To find out if their exam has been rescheduled and if they need to retake it, candidates are encouraged to visit the Candidate Login Page. The link to the Login Page will be notified.

Candidates will be notified in due time of the new day and time for the RRB ALP exam.

RRB ALP EXAM 2025: How to check status for rescheduling of CBAT?

Visit the official website of Regional RRBs

Click on the “RRB ALP status of rescheduling” link.

Enter the asked credentials (application number, date of birth, security pin)

Click on “Submit” to view your rescheduling details.

Check and download your result for future reference.

For more related details and any updates, candidates can check the official websites of regional RRBs.