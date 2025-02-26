RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 Announced: The RRB has announced that the CBT 2 exam will be conducted on March 19 and 20 this year.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination. Candidates can now check their results on the official RRB website. The RRB ALP Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) took place from November 25 to 29, 2024. Candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 1 exam, will now take the CBT 2 examination, which will be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. Get a direct link HERE.

Steps to check RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB for your respective region.

Step 2: On the homepage of the RRB website, look for the "RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025" link.

Step 3: Click on the result link, and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. You will see 'click to view result' and 'click to view cut off'

Step 5. After clicking, your RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 and cut-off will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available from 27 February 2025, 3 pm onwards. Admit cards for the CBT 2 exam will be released four days prior to the exam date, while the city intimation slip will be available ten days before the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or information.

READ | Good news for Narayana Murthy's Infosys employees, IT firm rolls out annual salary hikes, top performers get...