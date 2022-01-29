RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

Education
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of 53 Technical Assistant, Junior Hydrogeologist and Junior Geophysicist Vacancy. The last date to apply is March 02, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Technical Assistant – Chemistry
No. of Vacancy: 04
Pay Scale: Level-11
Post: Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology
No. of Vacancy: 36
Post: Junior Geophysicist
No. of Vacancy: 05
Pay Scale: Level – 14
Post: Junior Hydrogeologist
No. of Vacancy: 08
RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Assistant – Chemistry: Candidate must have done M.Sc. in Chemistry.
Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: Candidate must have done M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad
Junior Geophysicist: Candidate must have done M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics) from a University or Institution established by law in India. 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment
Junior Hydrogeologist: Candidate must have done M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.
For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-
For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-
For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: February 03, 2022
Last date for online application submission: March 02, 2022
RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.
RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Recruitment