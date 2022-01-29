Headlines

Education

Education

RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

RPSC is inviting applications for the posts of 53 Technical Assistant, Junior Hydrogeologist and Junior Geophysicist posts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of 53 Technical Assistant, Junior Hydrogeologist and Junior Geophysicist Vacancy. The last date to apply is March 02, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details                        

Post: Technical Assistant – Chemistry    

No. of Vacancy: 04          

Pay Scale: Level-11

Post: Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology             

No. of Vacancy: 36

Post: Junior Geophysicist            

No. of Vacancy: 05          

Pay Scale: Level – 14

Post: Junior Hydrogeologist        

No. of Vacancy: 08

RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: Candidate must have done M.Sc. in Chemistry.

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: Candidate must have done M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad

Junior Geophysicist: Candidate must have done M.Sc. Geophysics or M.Tech. (Electronics) from a University or Institution established by law in India. 2 Years’ experience of handling geophysical equipment

Junior Hydrogeologist: Candidate must have done M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or Applied Geology from a University established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.

For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-    

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 03, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 02, 2022

RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

RPSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Recruitment 

