RPSC SI PET Result 2021: Commission releases Physical Efficiency Test result on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of Sub Inspector or RPSC SI PET 2021 today, on April 11, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Around 2900 candidates have passed the exam. Candidates who have cleared RPSC SI PET 2021 now eligible to appear for the Interview round.

RPSC SI Result 2021 is for the Physical Efficiency Test which was held from February 12 to 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

RPSC SI PET Result 2021: Steps to check

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the '11/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021.' link A new page would open with the PDF file. Scroll through it to find your Roll Number in the list of shortlisted candidates. You may also print a copy of it, if needed.

Direct Link: RPSC SI Result 2021 for PET.

A total of 2939 candidates have passed provisionally. The qualified candidates can download two copies of the application form and submit the filled applications at the commission's office personally or through post till April 24, 2022.