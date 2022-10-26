RPSC Recruitment 2022: Total 200 Food Safety Officer posts opened, apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Food Safety Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RPSC Recruitment 2022 through the official site-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process for Rajasthan PSC jobs is scheduled to commence on November 1 and will end on November 30. This RPSC Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill 200 posts of Food Safety Officer.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have a degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters's Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognised university or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Only candidates within the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible for the job.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates applying for the job will have to pay application fees of Rs 350 for SC/ST category, Rs 250 for the EWS category, and Rs 150 for others.