RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Research Officer posts - Know Age Limit

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO). Interested candidates can apply on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPScis looking to hire 9 Agriculture Research Officers and 13 Assistant Agriculture Research Officers. The last to apply for these positions is March 3, 2022.

The age limit for candidates interested in applying for ARO positions is set between 20 - 40 years and for those interested in Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts, the age limit is between 18 - 40 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Candidates applying for these positions must have an M.Sc degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university or institute.

Candidates selected for Agriculture Research Officer posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 14 and for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer post Pay Matrix Level 12.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview. The exam will consist of objective type questions.

The application fee for applying for these positions is Rs 350.