RPSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 9760 Senior Teacher posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date to apply for 9760 Senior Teacher Gr II Vacancy. The last date to apply is May 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Gr-II Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022

No. of vacancy: 9760

Pay Scale: Level- 11

RPSC Gr-II Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Teacher (Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Urdu & Punjabi): Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Senior Teacher (Science Subjects): Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Senior Teacher (Social Science Subjects): Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.

For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 11, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 14, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Recruitment