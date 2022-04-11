RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 9760 Senior Teacher Gr II posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check salary, eligibility

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for 9760 Senior Teacher Gr II posts. The last date to apply is May 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022

No. of Vacancy: 9760

Pay Scale: Level- 11

Also Read: RPSC SI PET Result 2021: Commission releases Physical Efficiency Test result on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Teacher (Hindi, English, Math, Sanskrit, Urdu & Punjabi): Candidate must be a Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Senior Teacher (Science Subjects): Candidate must be a Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

Also Read: Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for various non-teaching staff posts at du.ac.in

Senior Teacher (Social Science Subjects): The candidate must be a Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Application Fee:

For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 11, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 10, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exam and interview.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Recruitment