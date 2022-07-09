RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 461 teacher’s posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, know eligibility, salary

File photo

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for 461 Senior Physical Education Teacher posts. The last date to apply is August 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Sr. Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Physical Education Teacher

No. of Vacancy: 461

Pay Scale: Level- 11

RPSC Senior Physical Education Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 15, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 13, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 13, 2022

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC with a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education and Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 Years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.

For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam.