RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 417 Senior Teacher TGT posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, know eligibility, how to apply

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for 417 Senior Teacher II (Sanskrit Education Department) posts. The last date to apply is June 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education) Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2022 (TGT)

No. of Vacancy: 417

Pay Scale: Level- 11

Subjects wise Details

Sanskrit: 91

Hindi: 56

English: 21

Social Science: 120

Mathematics: 47

Science: 82

RPSC Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education) Eligibility Criteria:

TGT Sanskrit: Shastri or an equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination with Sanskrit medium, and Shiksha Shastri/ Degree or Diploma in Education.

Hindi, English and Math: Graduate or equivalent examination with the concerned subject as Optional Subject, and Degree or Diploma in Education

Science: Graduate or equivalent examination with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Micro-Biology, Bio-Technology and Bio-Chemistry and Degree or Diploma in Education.

Social Science: Graduate or equivalent examination with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects - History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration and Philosophy, and Degree or Diploma in education.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.

For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 23, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 21, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Recruitment