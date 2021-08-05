RPSC RAS/RTS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 988 posts –Check eligibility, last date and other details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) invites applications for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam -2021 (988 Vacancy). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process has begun on August 4, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 2, 2021.

The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin from July 28 and conclude on August 27 and was later postponed due to technical reasons.

To apply for the recruitment, the candidate must be at least 21 years of age and should not be older than 40 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Rajasthan State Service Exam

No. of Vacancy: 363

Pay Scale: Level-12,14

Post: Rajasthan Subordinate Service

No. of Vacancy: 625

Pay Scale: Level-10, 11, 12

RPSC RAS 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of the commission- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link.

Now register and then proceed with the application form.

Enter all required details and pay the online fee.

The application fee for the form is Rs 350.

Candidates should keep a copy of the form for future reference.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Personality and viva-voce Examination

Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in