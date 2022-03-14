Headlines

RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021: Commission releases admit card at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Get direct link here

RPSC has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

The admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The admit card can be downloaded through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held in all district centres across Rajasthan on March 20 and 21. The exam will be held in two sessions: from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 admit card: Steps to download

- Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

- Click on the “Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021” link on the homepage.

- Click on the RAS exam link and then go to the ‘Get admit card’ option

- Enter in your required credentials

- Download the RPSC RAS Main Exam 2021 admit card

- Take a printout for future use.

For candidates who are infected with Covid-19, the RPSC has prepared separate preparations. Such candidates must email their medical report along with other papers to examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in and inform on 0145-2635255 between 4 pm on March 19. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

