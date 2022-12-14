RPSC Grade 2 admit card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Important dates, exam timing, how to download here

RPSC Grade 2 admit card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 this week. Once released, candidates who applied to appear for the Sr Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination 2022 will be able to download the admit card from the official site of RPSC-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on December 21, 24, 26 and 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Group A examination will be conducted on December 21, Group B on December 22, 23 and Group C on December 24, 26 and 27, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on each day- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

As per the official notice, the admit card will be displayed on the website 4 days prior to the examination. The admit card will also be available on the SSO portal.

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download