RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2025 Answer Key out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct LINK to download here

RPSC news: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the RPSC ASO exam, conducted on October 12, 2025, can now check the answer key on the official website -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to download RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2025 Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the RPSC official website -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'News and Events section' on the home page.

Step 3: Click on 'ASST. STATISTICAL OFFICER – Provisional Answer Key 2025'.

Step 4: The answer key will be opened in PDF format.

Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key Objection Window

RPSC has also announced an objection window for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key. The objection window will open on December 4, 2025, and close on December 6, 2025. All objections must be submitted online with proper supporting documents through the official portal.

