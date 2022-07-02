RPSC ASO exam 2022: Admit card OUT! Details here

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released RPSC ASO Admit Card 2022. Candidates who have applied to appear for Assistant Statistical Officer posts can now download their admit card from the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC written examination is scheduled to be held on July 8 in Ajmer and Jaipur districts. All the candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will have to follow the COVID19 guidelines issued by the central and state government.

RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC ASO Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment process started on December 1 and ended on December 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 218 Assistant Statistical Officer posts. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC.

