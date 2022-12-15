RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam date, schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, admit card to be out on December 17

File Photo

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released the Rajasthan Second Grade Teacher exam date. The exam schedule was released on December 14, 2022, and reveals that the exam will begin on December 21, 2022, and will end on December 27, 2022.

The Group A Exam will be held on December 21 and the Group B Exam will be held on December 22 and December 23. The Group C exam will be conducted on December 24, 26, and December 27, 2022. The admit card for the Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam will release 4 days before the exam i.e. December 17.

Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download their Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Admit Cards.

Here is the complete exam schedule

Group A

Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology

Exam Date: 21-12-2022

Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Group A

Subject: SOCIAL SCIENCE

Exam Date: 21-12-2022

Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

Group B

Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology

Exam Date: 22-12-2022

Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Group B

Subject: Hindi

Exam Date: 22-12-2022

Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

Group B

Subject: English

Exam Date: 23-12-2022

Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Group B

Subject: Urdu

Exam Date: 23-12-2022

Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

Group C

Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology

Exam Date: 24-12-2022

Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Group C

Subject: Science

Exam Date: 24-12-2022

Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

Group C

Subject: Sanskrit

Exam Date: 26-12-2022

Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Group C

Subject: Mathematics

Exam Date: 26-12-2022

Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM

Group C

Subject: Punjabi

Exam Date: 27-12-2022

Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printout of their admit card to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to take the exam if they fail to do so.