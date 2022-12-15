RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam date, schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, admit card to be out on December 17

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released the Rajasthan Second Grade Teacher exam date. The exam schedule was released on December 14, 2022, and reveals that the exam will begin on December 21, 2022, and will end on December 27, 2022.
The Group A Exam will be held on December 21 and the Group B Exam will be held on December 22 and December 23. The Group C exam will be conducted on December 24, 26, and December 27, 2022. The admit card for the Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam will release 4 days before the exam i.e. December 17.
Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download their Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Admit Cards.
Here is the complete exam schedule
Group A
Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology
Exam Date: 21-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
Group A
Subject: SOCIAL SCIENCE
Exam Date: 21-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
Group B
Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology
Exam Date: 22-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
Group B
Subject: Hindi
Exam Date: 22-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
Group B
Subject: English
Exam Date: 23-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
Group B
Subject: Urdu
Exam Date: 23-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
Group C
Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology
Exam Date: 24-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
Group C
Subject: Science
Exam Date: 24-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
Group C
Subject: Sanskrit
Exam Date: 26-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
Group C
Subject: Mathematics
Exam Date: 26-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
Group C
Subject: Punjabi
Exam Date: 27-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printout of their admit card to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to take the exam if they fail to do so.