Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam date, schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, admit card to be out on December 17

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2022: The Group A Exam will be held on December 21 and the Group B Exam will be held on December 22 and December 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam date, schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, admit card to be out on December 17
File Photo
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released the Rajasthan Second Grade Teacher exam date. The exam schedule was released on December 14, 2022, and reveals that the exam will begin on December 21, 2022, and will end on December 27, 2022.
 
The Group A Exam will be held on  December 21 and the Group B Exam will be held on December 22 and December 23. The Group C exam will be conducted on December 24, 26, and December 27, 2022. The admit card for the Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam will release 4 days before the exam i.e. December 17. 
 
 
Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to download their Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Admit Cards. 
 
Here is the complete exam schedule 
 
Group A 
 
Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology
Exam Date: 21-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
 
Group A 
 
Subject: SOCIAL SCIENCE
Exam Date: 21-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
 
Group B 
 
Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology
Exam Date: 22-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM 
 
Group B 
 
Subject: Hindi 
Exam Date: 22-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
 
Group B 
 
Subject: English
Exam Date: 23-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM 
 
Group B 
 
Subject: Urdu
Exam Date: 23-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
 
 
Group C 
 
Subject: G.K. & Edu. Psychology
Exam Date: 24-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM 
 
Group C 
 
Subject: Science
Exam Date: 24-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
 
Group C 
 
Subject: Sanskrit
Exam Date: 26-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
 
 
Group C 
 
Subject: Mathematics
Exam Date: 26-12-2022
Exam Time: 02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
 
Group C 
 
Subject: Punjabi
Exam Date: 27-12-2022
Exam Time: 09:00 AM TO 11:00 AM
 
It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printout of their admit card to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to take the exam if they fail to do so.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.