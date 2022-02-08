Search icon
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, salary up to Rs 1,12,400 - Details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 08:11 AM IST

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for as many as 936 vacancies.

The notification released on UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) mentions that the recruitment drive is being held to fill posts of Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last day to apply by February 28, 2022. 

Here is the official notification.

