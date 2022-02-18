Search icon
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at rbi.org.in - Know steps to apply

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Last date to register is March 8, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has 950 vacancies for ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank and the last date to register is March 8, 2022. Those interested must visit rbi.org.in - the official website of the bank to apply. 

During the registration period, applicants can make changes to their application forms if required. RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 registrations began on February 17. They also need to pay the fees, without the fee payment, no application will be accepted. 

Candidates have to appear for a competitive examination in two phases - Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) - to get selected. The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27, 2022. The main examination will be possibly held in May. 

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit  rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on current vacancies

Step 3:  Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021' 

Step 4:  Click on 'New Registration' or if you are already registered, log in using your Registration Number and Password. 

Step 5:  Fill out the application form by giving all details as instructed 

Step 6: Upload documents, preview details and save the application for future 

Step 7: Pay the application fee

