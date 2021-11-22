RFCL Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for non-executive, management trainees posts at nationalfertilizers.com

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limites (RFCL) to conclude the recruitment process for various non-executive and management trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website of National Fertilizers nationalfertilizers.com.

The last date to apply is November 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 32 non-executive workers and 6 management trainees in RFCL.

RFCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Chemical Lab): 01 post

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): 08 posts

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): 08 posts

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Mechanical): 04 posts

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Electrical): 02 posts

Godown Keeper: 01 post

Store Assistant Grade-II: 01 post

Assistant Gr-III (Transportation): 04 posts

Office Assistant Gr-III: 03 posts

RFCL Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Chemical Lab): Candidate must have a regular three-year B.Sc degree with Chemistry as one subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): Candidate must have a regular three-year B.Sc. (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Or Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Production): Candidate must have a regular three-year B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Or Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Mechanical): Candidate must have a regular three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Engineering Assistant Grade-II (Electrical): Candidate must have a regular three-year Diploma in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Godown Keeper: Candidate must be a regular Graduate in Science / Regular 03 years Diploma in Engineering (Any Discipline) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Store Assistant Grade-II: Candidate must be a regular Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for

General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Assistant Gr-III (Transportation): Candidate must be a regular Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

Office Assistant Gr-III: Candidate must be a regular Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Must have advance Computer Skills in MS Office (MS Excel/ MS Word/ MS PPT) related functions. Candidates with Certificate Course in Computer Application shall be preferred.

How to apply: Before applying, candidates are advised to peruse the advertisement carefully and should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria. Their eligibility will be provisional and will be verified only in case they are shortlisted for selection.