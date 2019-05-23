Result of NIOS D El Ed fourth semester 2019 declared, here is how to check the results

The result of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd). NIOS D El Ed fourth semester exam has been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The result of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd). NIOS D El Ed fourth semester exam has been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The examination was conducted on March 15 and 16, 2019. The result is available on the official website of NIOS.

Follow the steps to check NIOS D El Ed result 2019

1 Visit the official website of NIOS

2 You will see 'Result of the 4th D El Ed Examination.' Click on that

3 Enter your enrolment number and date of birth and submit

4 The result will be displayed on the screen

5 Check and download the result. Take a print out of the same for future references.

Other result details

The result of NIOS 3rd semester exam has already been declared in February by NIOS. The 5th-semester exam has been conducted by NIOS from March 26 to 30.

NIOS D El Ed Exam 2019

The exam was conducted for three subjects modules i.e. Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).