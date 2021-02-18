Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at RBI - details here

Reserve Bank of India Vacancy 2021: Reserve Bank of India is recruiting people at various positions. These applications have been invited for non-CSG posts. For those candidates who want to apply for these jobs, the application process will start from February 23, 2021. Interested candidates will be able to apply online.

Interested candidates, apply online for various job positions like Assistants, Officers, Managers and different professionals. Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for this position. The RBI regularly advertises banking jobs in Government Employment News paper. The RBI Recruitment is conducted by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBISB). RBISB conducts RBI bank examinations and interviews.

Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of posts etc. are given below.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: February 23, 2021

Last date for submission of application: March 10, 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee: March 10, 2021

Post Details

Total Number of Posts - 29

Legal Officer (Grade-B) - 11 posts

Manager (Technical-Civil) - 01 post

Assistant Manager (Official Language) - 12 posts

Age Limit

According to the various posts, the minimum age at 21 years and the maximum age at 40 years has been determined separately.

Educational Qualification

This has been determined separately as per the requirement for various posts.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through this website https://www.rbi.org.in

Selection Process

Candidates for this job will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Only a few days ago, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also invited applications for recruitment to the post of Security Guard in various offices of the Bank on its website - rbi.org.in. Only eligible ex-servicemen who are interested to apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment were asked to submit their application through online mode on opportunities.rbi.org.in. The last date for RBI Registration was February 12, 2021.