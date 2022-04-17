Reschedule NEET UG 2022: Students want exam postponed by another month, here’s why

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is scheduled to take place on July 17 in the offline mode across the country. Ever since the exam dates have been announced, students are urging authorities to reschedule the exam.

Many NEET aspirants also took to Twitter to raise their concerns. They have urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exams claiming that they haven’t been given enough time to prepare for the NEET UG Exams 2022. This is because the exam dates are clashing with several other entrance tests.

Let us tell you that the NEET UG exam has been held in the month of September since the past two years, which is another reason why students are pressing upon postponement. Some students claim that the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 2022 will pose problems for those who want to prepare for JEE as well. This is because the CBSE mathematics exam has been scheduled for June 7 and the CBSE board exam will be held on June 13.

With such a less time between the two exams, students claim that they will have problems in preparation.

As many students raised their concerns, #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 was trending on Twitter. One student wrote, “We are humans not machine we can't complete full 11th+12th syllabus in 3 months we want at least 4 months pls postpone to august please”.

Another one said, “ #postponeneetug2022 #RescheduleNEETUG2022 #ParikshaPeCharcha we need more time for our NEET UG 2022 exm. 3 months is not enough for us & we have valid reasons for that.”

I request to @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA

To #postponeneetug2022

We r humans not machine we can't complete full 11th+12th syllabus in 3 months we want at least 4 months pls postpone to august pls #RescheduleNEETUG202#NEET2022

Meanwhile, the registration for NEET UG is going on at the moment. Aspirants can register for the NEET 2022 on May 6, 2022.