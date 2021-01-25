Republic Day 2021: Gantantra Diwas speech, essay ideas for students and teachers

India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021. It is on this day, the India Constitution was adopted in 1950 after attaining the independence from British rule for over 200 years on August 15, 1947. Also known as Gantantra Diwas, this day is observed by festivities such as the well-known Delhi Republic Day parade at Rajpath, which honours the Indian military forces and our rich cultural heritage.

Honoring the date, educational institutions organise cultural programs, essay-writing competiton, speeches etc. A powerful speech has the ability to change people and their perspective of looking at things.

So, here we are with some ideas that students and teachers can make their speech this Republic Day.

1. Good morning to our respected Principal, my teachers, my seniors and colleagues. Let me let you know something about this special occasion. Today we are celebrating 72nd Republic Day of our nation.

It was started in 1950, two and half years later to the Independence of India in 1947. We celebrate it every year on the 26th of January as our constitution came into effect on the same day.

After attaining independence from the British rule in 1947, India was not a self-ruled county means a sovereign state. India became a self-governing country when its constitution came into effect in 1950.

2. A very happy morning to our honourable principal, my beloved teachers, my supportive seniors and my lovely classmates. Today, we are gathered here to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day of our nation. On this day, I wish to tell you a few facts about this special occasion.

Though our country got its independence on 15th August 1947, it took some time, two and a half years to be precise, for our constitution to come into effect.

Our constitution came into full power from 26th January 1950. From then, we started this tradition of celebrating 26th January as Republic Day which is also known as Gantantra Diwas. On this auspicious day, let us all remember those freedom fighters and legends that sacrificed their lives for our well-being.

I would like to end this speech followed by a moment of silence for those great souls. Thanks for giving me this great opportunity to stand in front of you all and express my views!

3. Good Morning. We are gathered here today to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day of our country. This event is a very wonderful event for each one of us. On this day, let us pray to god to enhance our country and welcome everyone of us. We observe Republic day on 26 January because the Constitution of India came to force on this day in 1950.

Republic Day reminds us of the sacred values enshrined in the Constitution of India, it is a day of national pride. Display of grand military on the Republic Day parade reminds us that the security of our territorial sovereignty is the outcome of many sacrifices. The struggle for freedom was based on some high principles and ideas, such as – non-violence, cooperation, non-discrimination, etc. For this reason, Republic Day is celebrated by all the Indians with great zeal and grandeur."

Topics to prepare for Republic Day speech and essay

1. Republic Day History, Significance and Importance

2. Indian constitution is the world's largest written constitution

3. History of Tricolor and its importance

4. The first parade was held on Republic Day in 1955

5. Constitution of India and rights of Indians