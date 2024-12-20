Rashi's journey began with an earlier job offer of Rs 14 lakh from another company, but her determination led her to pursue further opportunities.

Rashi Bagga has made headlines by securing a remarkable job offer of Rs 85 lakh per annum, marking the highest package awarded to any student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) in 2023. This achievement is particularly significant as it showcases the rising potential of graduates from institutions outside the traditional powerhouses like IITs and IIMs.



Rashi's journey began with an earlier job offer of Rs 14 lakh from another company, but her determination led her to pursue further opportunities. She actively participated in additional interviews, ultimately landing this groundbreaking offer.



Since July 2023, Rashi has been working as a Product Security Engineer at Atlassian. The same company had previously hired Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR with a package of Rs 57 lakh, which was the highest for her batch.



Rashi's accomplishments reflect a broader trend at IIIT-NR, which has maintained a 100% placement rate for five consecutive years. The average cost to company (CTC) for this year's graduating class has risen to Rs 16.5 lakh, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh. Rashi's success serves as an inspiration to her peers and highlights the growing recognition of talent emerging from diverse educational backgrounds.