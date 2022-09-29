Search icon
REET Result 2022 likely tomorrow: How to check, cut-off details here

REET Result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 30 at the official website--reetbser2022.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

REET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to declare REET Result 2022 by September 30 at the official website-- reetbser2022.in. BSER will declare the REET exam result 2022 for both levels - level I and II. Candidates will be able to check their REET 2022 result through individual login by using the valid REET registration number and date of birth.

REET 2022 result: How to check 

  • Visit the REET 2022 official website-- reetbser2022.in
  • Click the “REET 2022 result link” on the home page
  • On the login page, enter your login credentials such as REET registration number and date of birth and enter the given captcha code and click the “Next” button
  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
  • Enter the received OTP and click “Submit” button.

REET Result 2022: Cut off details 

BSER will release the REET cut-off 2022 on the official website along with the REET Result 2022. The cut-off of REET 2022 will be released category-wise for general, other backward classes, schedule caste, schedule tribe, etc. 

Apart from the RBSE REET cut-off marks 2022, candidates must also score the predetermined qualifying marks. Candidates who qualify in level I will be eligible to become teachers for classes 1 to 5, and those who qualify in level II will be eligible for classes 6 to 8 in the schools of Rajasthan.

Read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in

