REET Result 2022 likely tomorrow: How to check, cut-off details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to declare REET Result 2022 by September 30 at the official website-- reetbser2022.in. BSER will declare the REET exam result 2022 for both levels - level I and II. Candidates will be able to check their REET 2022 result through individual login by using the valid REET registration number and date of birth.
REET 2022 result: How to check
REET Result 2022: Cut off details
BSER will release the REET cut-off 2022 on the official website along with the REET Result 2022. The cut-off of REET 2022 will be released category-wise for general, other backward classes, schedule caste, schedule tribe, etc.
Apart from the RBSE REET cut-off marks 2022, candidates must also score the predetermined qualifying marks. Candidates who qualify in level I will be eligible to become teachers for classes 1 to 5, and those who qualify in level II will be eligible for classes 6 to 8 in the schools of Rajasthan.
