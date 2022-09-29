REET Result 2022 likely tomorrow: How to check, cut-off details here

REET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to declare REET Result 2022 by September 30 at the official website-- reetbser2022.in. BSER will declare the REET exam result 2022 for both levels - level I and II. Candidates will be able to check their REET 2022 result through individual login by using the valid REET registration number and date of birth.

REET 2022 result: How to check

Visit the REET 2022 official website-- reetbser2022.in

Click the “REET 2022 result link” on the home page

On the login page, enter your login credentials such as REET registration number and date of birth and enter the given captcha code and click the “Next” button

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Enter the received OTP and click “Submit” button.

REET Result 2022: Cut off details

BSER will release the REET cut-off 2022 on the official website along with the REET Result 2022. The cut-off of REET 2022 will be released category-wise for general, other backward classes, schedule caste, schedule tribe, etc.

Apart from the RBSE REET cut-off marks 2022, candidates must also score the predetermined qualifying marks. Candidates who qualify in level I will be eligible to become teachers for classes 1 to 5, and those who qualify in level II will be eligible for classes 6 to 8 in the schools of Rajasthan.

