REET 2023 registration starts to fill 48,000 vacancies: How to apply, eligibility criteria, other details here

REET 2023 application process begins for 48,000 vacancies | Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2023 registration process has been started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam 2023 at the official website-- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to apply for REET level 1 and level 2 separately.

REET 2023 will be held in different phases starting from February 25 and it will continue till February 28. The REET 2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to hire a total of 48,000 candidates for primary and upper primary teaching posts.

REET 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website i.e. recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

The application link for the post of teacher will be given here. Click on it

In the next step go to the registration tab and complete the registration

Now log in and apply for the desired post

Fill out the application form, upload the documents and submit the fees

Now submit the form and take out a print for future reference.

REET 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are applying for the job must have a graduation, postgraduation, or BED degrees with 50 per cent aggregate. Apart from this, candidates having 45 per cent marks in graduation and 1-year BEd as per the norms of the National Council of Teacher Education may also be eligible.

Applicants with a 50 per cent score in senior secondary education and a four-year BElEd or 4-year BA, BScEd, or BA Ed can also apply for the REET vacancy. The information notification will be available soon on the official website.