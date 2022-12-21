Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

REET 2023 registration starts to fill 48,000 vacancies: How to apply, eligibility criteria, other details here

REET 2023 registration process has been started at the official-- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:13 PM IST

REET 2023 registration starts to fill 48,000 vacancies: How to apply, eligibility criteria, other details here
REET 2023 application process begins for 48,000 vacancies | Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2023 registration process has been started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam 2023 at the official website-- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to apply for REET level 1 and level 2 separately. 

REET 2023 will be held in different phases starting from February 25 and it will continue till February 28. The REET 2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to hire a total of 48,000 candidates for primary and upper primary teaching posts. 

REET 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to the official website i.e. recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  • The application link for the post of teacher will be given here. Click on it
  • In the next step go to the registration tab and complete the registration
  • Now log in and apply for the desired post
  • Fill out the application form, upload the documents and submit the fees
  • Now submit the form and take out a print for future reference.

Read: IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Check revised dates, how to apply here

REET 2023: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates who are applying for the job must have a graduation, postgraduation, or BED degrees with 50 per cent aggregate. Apart from this, candidates having 45 per cent marks in graduation and 1-year BEd as per the norms of the National Council of Teacher Education may also be eligible. 

Applicants with a 50 per cent score in senior secondary education and a four-year BElEd or 4-year BA, BScEd, or BA Ed can also apply for the REET vacancy. The information notification will be available soon on the official website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she poses in powder blue saree
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old boy falls into well while playing in courtyard of his house, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.