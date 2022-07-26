REET 2022 question booklet RELEASED at reetbser2022.in, answer key expected soon: Check how to download here

REET 2022 question booklet released | Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 question booklet has been released at the official website-- reetbser2022.in by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE. This year, more than 15 lakhs candidates appeared in REET 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Teachers eligibility test can now download the question booklet from the official website and the REET 2022 answer key is expected to be out soon. The REET 2022 exam was conducted on July 23 and 24 in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

REET 2022 question booklet: How to check

Go to the official website reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, the link ‘Click to view Question Booklet’

Select shift and booklet number

The REET Question Booklet will appear on the screen

Download and take printout for future reference.

Once the REET 2022 answer key is released, candidates will be able to download the REET answer key by following the below given steps:

REET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of REET i.e. reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, click ‘Click to view Answer Key’

Download REET Answer Key PDF

Check answers.

Candidates who qualify for the REET 2022 will become eligible to apply for 46,500 Level 1 and L Level 2 vacancies.

