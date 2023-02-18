Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

REET Mains Admit card: RSMSSB releases hall ticket for Rajasthan Teacher exam at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates can download Rajasthan school teacher admit cards 2023 from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

REET Mains Admit card: RSMSSB releases hall ticket for Rajasthan Teacher exam at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
File photo

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB direct recruitment exam admit card for level 1 and level 2 teacher posts. Candidates can download Rajasthan school teacher admit cards 2023 through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB exam level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts is scheduled to be held for February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The RSMSSB level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers will be held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts – from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

REET Mains 2023: Steps to download Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Open the admit card tab
  • Click on the RSMSSB teacher recruitment exam admit card for the primary or upper primary link.
  • Enter the required login credentials and submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed.
  • Download and save it
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.