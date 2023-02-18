REET Mains Admit card: RSMSSB releases hall ticket for Rajasthan Teacher exam at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

File photo

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB direct recruitment exam admit card for level 1 and level 2 teacher posts. Candidates can download Rajasthan school teacher admit cards 2023 through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB exam level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts is scheduled to be held for February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The RSMSSB level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers will be held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts – from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

REET Mains 2023: Steps to download Admit Card