REET Exam 2022: Last date to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers extended up to THIS date

Rajasthan REET has extended the last date to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET-2022) for Classes I and VIII (Level-1 & 2). The last date to apply for REET is now May 23, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan REET Exam 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of Exam: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) – REET 2022

REET Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Class I to V (Level-1): Candidate must have a 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.El.Ed OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.E.Ed.

Classes VI-VIII (Level-2): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and B.Ed / Special B.Ed Degree OR 10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed / B.Com B.Ed Degree.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR Challan

Single exam: 550/-

Double exam: 750/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR reetbser2022.in.

Important Dates for REET Notification 2022

Last Date for Registration & Payment of Fee: 19 May 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 23 May 2022

Correction of Online Application: May 25 to 27, 2022

REET 2022 Exam Date: July 23 and 24, 2022

Download Admit Card: July 14, 2022 at 04.00 PM

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.