REET Alert 2022: Rajasthan CM announces 20,000 posts, exam to be held on THIS date - Details inside

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot made a huge announcement on Thursday evening, December 30 regarding one of the biggest teacher recruitment exams in the state - Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET).

He took to Twitter to make the announcement. He said that instead of increasing the recruitment posts for REET from 31,000 to 50,000, the state will now hold a separate exam in May for about 20,000 posts.

Take a look at the tweet:

वर्ष 2022 में 14-15 मई को रीट परीक्षा आयोजित करने का निर्णय किया है जिससे प्रदेश को करीब 20,000 नए शिक्षक मिल सकेंगे। इस भर्ती में विशेष शिक्षकों हेतु भी प्रावधान किया जाएगा। इससे युवाओं को रोजगार के नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2021

He also said that better employment opportunities will be available for the youth in the state and all problems of para teachers, education workers, madrassa para teachers and panchayat assistants will also be resolved.

Keeping in view the decisions of the High Court, the state has given instructions to the Education Department to prepare a particular system for the examination for para teachers.

As of now, the new date for the exam has been fixed as May 14 and 15, 2022 for the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers.

Notably, candidates have been protesting for the last several days to increase the posts for recruitment.