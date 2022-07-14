REET Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Test hall ticket to be released SOON at reetbser2022.in

File photo

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer is all set to release the Rajasthan Teachers Eligibility Test, REET Admit Card 2022 soon. As per reports, the REET admit card is likely to be released today that is July 14, 2022. However, Officials have not announced the date and time of the REET admit card release. Once released, REET Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website, reetbser2022.in.

The REET Exam 2022 is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2022 and end on June 24, 2022. REET will be held in two shifts, first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and next from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

REET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the website, reetbser2022.in

- On the homepage, click on the admit card link

- Enter the login details

- The admit card will appear on the screen

- Download and keep a copy for reference

REET Admit Card 2022: Details to check on Admit Card

- Name

- Date of birth

- Signature of the candidate

- Photograph of the candidate

- Medium of language selected by candidates

- Roll number

- Address of the RTET 2022 exam centre

- System Generated application number/ user-id

- Date and time of REET 2022 exam

- Exam Day Guidelines COVID-19 instructions