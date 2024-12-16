The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has begun online registration for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024-25. The application start date is December 16, 2024.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has begun online registration for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024-25. The application start date is December 16, 2024, and the closing date is January 15, 2025.

Candidates can start downloading the admit card from February 19, 2025, and the exam date is scheduled for February 27, 2025.

Follow these steps to apply for REET 2024

Step 1. Open the official website of BSER: https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2. Click on the REET 2024-25 application link.

Step 3. After registering fill out the application form.

Step 4. Upload required documents and photographs.

Step 5. Make the payment for the application fee for the level(s) applied for.

Step 6. Download the form.

To directly visit the website, click reet2024.co.in/apply-online-form.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who have attained a minimum of 18 years. There are age relaxations for SCs, STs and OBCs categories. Those who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Education (B.Ed.) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized university.

Every year, candidates' qualifications to teach primary and upper primary classes in Rajasthan's government schools are assessed by the state-level teacher eligibility test, known as REET. There are two levels to it: Level 1 is for students who want to teach Classes 1 through 5, and Level 2 is for students who want to teach Classes 6 through 8. Candidates must appear for both levels if they want to teach both primary and upper primary classrooms.